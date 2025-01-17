Molly-Mae opens up on future of relationship with Tommy Fury in new documentary

Fans are getting an inside look into the breakup of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury in her new Prime Video series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All - and people are already speculating if they're going to get back together.

The duo announced they'd broken off their engagement and would be separating after five years in a social media post in August 2024.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd have to write this", she posted on Instagram. "I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."

The wording of the statement sparked a frenzy with speculators convinced Fury had cheated - which was later confirmed to not be true, and instead, the breakup came as a result of him drinking.

But now in the new series, we're getting a closer look at what actually happened, and it's clear the couple still have a lot of love for each other.

Even within the first episode, fans get a lot of questions answered.

Getty

We see the boxer regularly Facetiming his two-year-old daughter, Bambi, when she wakes up and goes to sleep, and Hague admits he'd been coming round to the house to spend time with the tot.

The cameras also show the weeks leading up to Hague posting the statement confirming the end of their relationship, and spoke about how she felt breaking up with him was the only way to let him know she was serious about his drinking.

Just days before the series was released, Fury opened up on the split in an interview with Men's Health.

"All I've been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!’ Complete and utter b*******", he said.

"We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink."

We see this play out in the show, with Hague breaking down about how she never wanted a partner that liked to drink, and how Fury's behaviour would "never end well" as a result of it - including at her sister Zoe's wedding.

But, while the unfiltered reality show also shares moments of disagreement between the parents, episode one ends with the influencer confessing that she "hopes" the pair get back together.

Weeks after filming ended, the duo were spotted allegedly sharing a smooch on New Year's Eve, and with filming of the next three episodes currently underway, are we about to finally witness a happily ever after for Molly-Mae and Tommy?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings