Naked Attraction contestant silenced after going too far on controversial show

Naked Attraction is widely known for its X-rated-ness as singletons looking for love get to choose who they want to take out on a first date after seeing all the potential candidates naked.

And sometimes things can get too racy that host Anna Richardson has to say "no more."

During an episode from 2022, contestant Hayley - sex toy specialist for Ann Summers from Plymouth - chose her date from the different colour pods.

“I get paid to orgasm - who else can say they get paid to orgasm and be this happy every day?” Hayley said to which Anna replied: “What a dream job!”

She then whittled her options down to two men - Maris and Luke - and it was then Hayley's turn to bare all and that's when one hopeful made a naughty comment.

Host Anna Richardson (left), interrupted contestant Marius (middle) over his raunchy comments about Hayley (right) Channel 4

When asked by Anna what he thought about the naked Hayley, 36-year-old software engineer Marius had a pretty racy response - "I was thinking about how much I'd like to suck nipples"

"Right," Anna awkwardly responded, but Marius wasn't quite finished as he continued: "I'd like to put your legs over my shoulders. I want to -."

That's when the presenter decided to cut off the crude conversation as she told him: "That’s enough, stop, no, no more!"

In the end, Marius's enthusiasm didn't win Hayley over who instead chose the 23-year-old engineer Luke to go on the date with.

It's not the first time that the show has sparked controversy. In 2021, Richardson revealed that a contestant had to be escorted off set after they became "too excited."

