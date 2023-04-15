Saturday Kitchen guests in stitches over awkward ‘swallow’ comment

The guests and presenters on Saturday Kitchen could barely contain themselves during one of the most chaotic shows in the programme's 20 years on air.

First up, guest chef Alison Roman fell off her chair during the programme, and things kept ramping up later on in the show.

A hilarious moment came during a beer tasting section, and things got very cheeky, very quickly.

Jaega Wise, a sommelier and brewer, was talking about a selection of IPAs when she said: “The way we taste… we swallow in comparison to wine - you guys spit a lot.”

The double entendre didn’t go unnoticed, and the guests began laughing.

“What has happened? Can you concentrate?” host Matt Tebutt said.

They struggled to compose themselves as they fumbled through the tasting – only for Wise to crack them up once again.

“It’s one of the reasons why we swallow, because we want to make sure the tongue is fully coated. So we never spit, we always swallow,” she added.

“What makes it such a magical moment is how you can tell she was thinking about whether to drop an innuendo, then proceeded to do it anyway,” journalist Scott Bryan wrote.

“I love them. Every week I worry that they'll get found out but no, the glorious mayhem continues,” a social media user added.

“And yet that wasn’t the most shocking moment of the whole show!” another said.

It was an eventful show, after Helen McGinn's wine segment was interrupted by Roman who totally missed her seat and fell on the floor.

“Are you alright! Did you just sit on the wine table?!” Matt said as the group burst out laughing.

“I missed my chair! We didn't do that in rehearsal!” Alison replied.

