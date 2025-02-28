Shrek 5 fans are mad about one detail in new film as teaser released

Shrek fans rejoice, because the first teaser for Shrek 5 is here, and Zendaya's joining the cast - an addition that was kept under wraps until we got a first glimpse of her character.

In the first 24 hours after its release, the teaser-meets-cast-announcement was viewed over 4.5 million times on YouTube alone, with the film not due for release until Christmas 2026.

In the clip, we see Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Pinocchio, and the newest addition in the form of Shrek's grown-up daughter (played by Zendaya), as they all bond over the ogre's questionable social media stardom.

However, while no details of the storyline have yet been released, fans are already raising their eyebrows at one detail from the new film: The animation.

Naturally, the first Shrek film was released way back in 2001, so the green giant has undergone a number of modern makeovers over the years, however, this could be his most drastic.

Both Shrek and Donkey appear in the Shrek 5 teaser looking more defined than ever (Shrek's even evolved to sporting stubble), but some fans aren't keen on the glow-up.





Even Fiona is in the firing liine





The style of the animation has changed to that similar of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released in 2022





Some fans even claim Shrek was "ruined" by the re-design





So, why has Shrek's animation changed? Apart from the obvious age-gap between the films (who would want 2001 quality in 2025?), Dreamworks also adopted MoonRay, an open-source rendering machine in 2019, which was first used in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The same style being used in this teaser is seen in that film, with physically accurate lighting, smoother textures, and more detailed features on characters.

A number of films by the studio since then has also featured this style of animation, including the Puss in Boots films.

We'll still see you all queuing up outside the cinema, no doubt.

