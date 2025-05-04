SNL pokes fun at Donald Trump’s doll comments in takedown of the President

SNL has poked fun at Donald Trump’s comments about dolls, before ripping into his tenure as President.

It comes after Trump was slammed online and called “out of touch” over his comments on families being able to afford toys for their children.

Speaking on Wednesday (April 30), a few days before he posted a picture of himself as the Pope, Trump said that tariffs mean fewer and more expensive products in the US.

He said that US children might “have two dolls instead of 30 dolls”.

Trump said: “You know, somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be open. Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally.”

Since the comments were made, Trump’s sentiments have been criticised online – with some comparing him to the Grinch .

Now, speaking on Saturday's show, Colin Jost spoke about Trump's comments on the latest episode of SNL, saying: "In a cabinet meeting, President Trump acknowledged that due to his tariffs this Christmas children might only get two dolls instead of 3o dolls. Which brings me to my new segment 'Oh Hell No'."

"Now I rarely talk directly to the President. But you listen and you listen good. If I wake up on Christmas morning and I run downstairs to find only two dolls under my tree, I will lose my f-ing mind. There better be a second tree with 28 dolls.

"You know, I've put up with a lot under Trump so far. He might be cutting social security - Ok, they're old, screw 'em. He's deporting innocent kids - they gotta grow up some time. But if only two dolls show up when I've made tea for thirty, oh hell no."

