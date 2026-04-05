SNL UK: The three biggest Episode 3 moments that have got everyone talking

Another week, another reminder from the cast of Saturday Night Live UK that they are “live from London” and that “it’s Saturday night”, with this week’s episode being hosted by Sound of Metal actor Riz Ahmed.

And Kasabian was the musical guest, performing tracks 'Release the Pressure' (the collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris) and 'Great Pretender' (the new single from upcoming album, Act III).

Sure enough, as SNL UK continues to find its feet, social media users had a lot to say on the third episode of the new series…

The Starmer cold open which had fans in hysterics with just seven words

In a return to the kind of cold open we saw in the very first episode – where UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (George Fouracres) enlisted the help of Gen Z to handle a phone call with US President Donald Trump – Fouracres once again impersonated the Labour leader this week.

Stylised as a Downing Street press conference, the skit mocked Starmer’s address to the nation on Wednesday (during which he stressed the UK is “well-placed” to weather the war in Iran) by telling viewers “you didn’t miss much”.

But it was Fouracres’ opening remarks as Starmer which had social media users chuckling, as he said: “Good evening, happy Easter, and in the strongest possible terms, hello.”

The Weekend Update joke which SNL US ‘would never’ make

Of course, Ania Magliano and Paddy Young were on hand to give us another ‘Weekend Update’, during which they touched upon Easter and said Jesus is “the only murdered Palestinian we’re allowed to talk about”.

Responding to the comment on X/Twitter, one account wrote: “American SNL would never which is pathetic.”

The Traitors gets the SNL UK treatment

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It was only a matter of time before SNL UK parodied The Traitors, and it happened this week, with the sketch “A Very Confident Mistake”.

While the skit had its own round table and a great Claudia Winkleman impression, the gameshow itself was called 'Great Big Crab Man', where the players had to identify… well… the Great Big Crab Man.

As the name suggests, it’s pretty obvious to point out who is a Great Big Crab Man, but the players struggled to state the obvious and instead turned on ‘Imran’, played by Ahmed.

The skit is a take on the controversy surrounding this year’s episode of The Traitors, which made headlines over accusations of “unconscious bias” due to racialised contestants being voted off or murdered in the early stages of the game.

“Oh this Traitor’s [sic] sketch is GENIUS commentary,” tweeted one X/Twitter user.

Saturday Night Live UK continues next Saturday, when actor and comedian Jack Whitehall will host, with the musical guest being singer-songwrier Jorja Smith.

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