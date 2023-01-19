SpongeBob fans shocked after discovering what the show actually 'represents'

SpongeBob SquarePants was a TV staple for many people's childhood's as we watched what the excitable animated sea sponge got up to under the sea in Bikini Bottom.

However, a TikTok has recent gone viral with a theory about what the cartoon characters in the show "represent" and it's left long-standing fans gobsmacked.

In the video, @asheleyspam - who is a self-proclaimed "conspiracy theorist" - appeared to gasp in shock as the on screen text read: "It took me 10 years to realize that SpongeBob characters represent disorders."

She then goes through each character and outlines what she thinks their "disorder" is.

First up was SpongeBob himself, who apparently represents someone with ADHD, and his neighbour Squidward depicts depression.





@asheleyspam How did we not notice these things sooner? 🦀 #sponegbobsquarepants #spongebob #conspiracy #fypシ

For pink starfish and SpongeBob's best friend Patrick Star, she theorised he represents Down Syndrome, while Mr Krabbs, the owner of the Krusty Krab restaurant where SpongeBob works, has Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

SpongeBob's enemy Plankton was labelled as having Bipolar Disorder.

The TikToker added in the caption: "How did we not notice these things sooner?"

Since posting this wild theory, the video has received over 29.6m views, 2.3m likes, along with over 10,000 comments from people who shared their thoughts on this conspiracy.

Some weren't exactly convinced that the characters symbolised a "disorder."

One person said: "I think there’s a chance you’re over thinking this."

"No squidward is just an adult," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Come on aren’t we past this ridiculous made up analysis."

"Did you ever consider… that SpongeBob… is in fact… a sponge ????" a fourth person commented.

However, there some that bought into the theory.

One person wrote: "I always knew Squidward was depressed"

"This is like so obvious," another person said.

Someone else replied: "No way, this actually makes sense."

Indy100 has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.



