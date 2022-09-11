Comedian Stewart Lee has divided Twitter after telling Rob Brydon that Ricky Gervais’s Netflix hit After Life is “abysmal” and “one of the worst things ever made by a human”.
Lee delivered the brutal criticism during an episode of Brydon’s Brydon & podcast, in a comment which actually began with praise for Gervais’s other successful comedy drama, The Office.
He said: “I think The Office is brilliant. I think Ricky’s comedy drama work is diminishing returns to the point where it’s now abysmal.
“I think it must be very sad if you’re teaching drama and creative writing. How can you make a case for things that make drama and creative writing good, when After Life is a success?
“Because your kids could just go, ‘but none of those things happens in this’, and yet millions of people watch it’.
Stewart Lee hit out at the Netflix seriesBrydon &/Netflix
“I think it’s one of the worst things which has ever been made by a human.”
In response, Brydon said he had read that Lee was a “big influence” to Gervais, to which the comedian – who is set to tour his new show Basic Lee later this month – replied: “Well, I don’t suppose Robert Oppenheimer felt great about having created the atomic bomb.”
Ouch.
And naturally, the harsh ridicule of such a popular drama has received a mixed response online:
\u201cStewart Lee's obvious professional jealousy has just made me want to watch the superb #Afterlife series by Ricky Gervais all over again. If you haven't seen it yet, you're missing out\u201d— Dee Hall (@Dee Hall) 1662827601
\u201c#StewartLee pissed at @rickygervais because his own private education and Oxford stint didn't preserve the natural order and provide the success RG has. His little arse hurts because Mr Gervais provides humanity, soul and laughter in his work.\nForeign concepts for Stewart Lee.\u201d— Dr Ovaltine Von Focke-Wulf (@Dr Ovaltine Von Focke-Wulf) 1662824994
\u201cI will never not love Stewart Lee ripping the absolute shite out of Ricky Gervais #Snowflake\u201d— Lucy (@Lucy) 1662330727
\u201cRicky Gervais hearing #StewartLee\u2019s criticism of After Life..\u201d— Matt (@Matt) 1662828441
\u201cFans of the 'edgy' Ricky Gervais crying over a tiny bit of criticism from Stewart Lee and not realising why that's ironic tells you exactly why the shitty After Life was such a success.\u201d— Florence \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Florence \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1662823493
\u201cStewart Lee is correct about Ricky Gervais and the idea of being cancelled. I have never seen Afterlife and I never will. Pointing at people who are different and laughing is not good comedy and that is Gervais all over. It\u2019s cheap and is what the playground bully did.\u201d— The real Kate (@The real Kate) 1662878512
\u201cHmm but I think Stewart Lee is increasingly annoying AND I think Ricky Gervais produces the most lazy mawkish shite in the shape of Derek and After Life\u201d— Falcon Malteser (@Falcon Malteser) 1662882711
Meanwhile, if you were wondering what Gervais himself had to make of Lee’s comments, it seems as though the Derek actor wasn’t all that fussed – instead using it as an opportunity to encourage others to “watch the award-winning, record-breaking” After Life.
The comedy, which sees Gervais play a man coming to terms with the loss of his wife, released its third and final series at the start of this year.
