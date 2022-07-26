10 nostalgic tracks from Stranger Things to add to your playlist

Stranger Things is the perfect show for nostalgia buffs thanks to its timeless 80s track list.

Need more proof? Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' went straight back to number one over 30 years after its release thanks to the Netflix show's fourth season.

Other songs which have since blown up on social media from the show include 'California Dreamin'' by The Beach Boys, and 'Master of Puppets' by Metallica.

The fourth season is set in 1986, so we could hear the likes of Rick Astley and Whitney Houston in season five.

