Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters: Everything we know so far

Rumours about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters keep swirling as Season 2 of the hit Prime Video TV series continues to release.

Fallout 3 was the first game in the series by developer Bethesda and the first 3D one too, releasing in 2008 and going on to scoop a number of Game of the Year gongs. Fallout New Vegas was developed by Obsidian and published by Bethesda, releasing in 2010 to critical acclaim.



Neither have been officially confirmed by Bethesda but have been heavily rumoured for a number of years, especially since official documents revealed a remaster of Fallout 3 has been in the works.

Here's everything we know so far about potential remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas.

What has been announced about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

While there hasn't been an official announcement about Fallout 3 or New Vegas remasters from Bethesda, a remaster of Fallout 3 was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021.

This revealed a number of new titles and existing ones that were planned to be remastered or remade at the time, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which shadow dropped in April 2025.

Renowned insider NateTheHate has previously made a number of claims about a potential release date and recently reiterated it's a "planned release" on X / Twitter.

Jez Corden, an Xbox and Microsoft insider who's the editor at Windows Central, reiterated these claims about Fallout 3 and added there are plans for a Fallout New Vegas remaster too.

What has been speculated about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

Online, there's an official countdown which seems to end with the conclusion of Fallout Season 2 with some speculation this could be something to do with Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters but Corden says he's heard this is not the case.

A Redditor "experienced [an] issue on Steam" where reviews for both game could not be submitted, with an error message saying "you must wait until this product has been released before writing a review for it" appearing. However other Steam users have found they could still submit reviews without any issue and Corden has said this is also nothing to do with any remasters.

Others have noticed if you search for Fallout on Steam, it says there are 12 games but only 10 show - although there are claims those two 'hidden' games are existing versions of Fallout 3 and New Vegas for certain countries.

When are the release dates for Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

Release dates for Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters are currently unknown but Corden has said to not expect them any time soon.

In a recent Windows Central article, he said: "I'm told Fallout 3 and New Vegas remakes aren't exactly 'imminent' and you shouldn't expect them in the near term.

"I'm still trying to lock down more detailed timings on when we should see them appear but the impression I'm getting is that we'll see Fallout 3 remastered before New Vegas."

What can I play Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters on?

If The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is anything to go by, the remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas are highly likely to be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

