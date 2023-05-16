Each episode of Succession season 4 summed up with the best memes

Just three episodes into Succession’s final season and we were dealt the biggest sucker-punch imaginable. So the question instantly became, where do we go from here?

Episode four began the answer to that question as the family gathered in Logan’s (or make that Connor’s…) apartment to thrash out their plans for Waystar Royco.

Then, episode five's Norwegian adventure shook up the ground entirely, leaving us wondering if the conglomerate has a future at all.

Episode six left us questioning the Roy brothers’ fitness to lead or whether they’re both on very separate but very real self-destruct missions.

And whilst we were imbued with some optimism at the start of episode seven – at least for the future of Tom and Shiv’s marriage – that was pretty cataclysmically dashed by the end.

Episode eight was packed with more stress and tension than we could handle on a Monday night, as ATN became a battleground for both the future of democracy and Shiv’s relationship with… well… everyone, and we witnessed Kendall lose his own internal moral fight.

From wasabi-gate to the gut-wrenching ascension of "Hotus Potus", here are all the best memes and reactions the latest twist in the final chapter of TV’s favourite family saga, and from the season so far.

Episode Eight

Episode Seven

Episode Six

Episode Five

Episode Four

Episode Three





























Episode Two

Episode One







And here's how we all feel

