After The Summer I Turned Pretty finale dropped, the show's writer-producer-showrunner Jenny Han has spilled the beans on how some of the scenes filmed in Paris were fake to throw fans off from finding out the ending.

In the final episode we saw Conrad (Christopher Briney) show up at Belly's (Lola Tung) front door in Paris, just in time for her birthday celebrations, where he goes on to declare his love for her (again).

After spending the night together, Belly is still unsure that Conrad really loves her, and so she lets him leave to catch his train to Brussels. However, she realises she made a mistake, and she dramatically runs through the Parisian streets and manages to find his train. After frantically looking for him, they reunite.

The ending left some fans confused as Gavin Casalegno who plays Jeremiah was spotted filming in Paris with Tung at the end of last year with footage leaking on social media, but these scenes didn't make it in the final cut.

In the comments section of these videos, fans shared their confusion over this.

"Finished tsitp and wondering where this scene was ?" one person said.

A second person wrote, "THEY REALLY FLEW HIM OUT JUST TO FOOL US."

"Ohh they did this to throw people off," a third person posted.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Han admitted that the Jermiah and Belly scenes in the French capital were filmed specifically "to throw off the fans."

"Because I felt that, if Gavin never showed up in Paris, then it would be really obvious what the ending was," Han explained.

She then mentioned footage from Paris that leaked last year and mention false rumours that circulated, ""I think I saw people online were saying that they had seen Chris and Lola filming a scene somewhere that wasn't true. So there was stuff that was coming up that actually wasn't true at all, but people were just saying [things]."

Han added, "But Gavin — we were lucky that he could come and do that for us."

Following the season and show's finale, it was announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie is coming, with viewers excited that we're returning to Cousins Beach - as Han hinted in a post-credits letter.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” said Han about the big movie news.

The storyline hasn't been revealed and a release date hasn't been confirmed.

“It’s still a little too soon to say,” Han said about the film's release date in an interview with TODAY along with the cast.

Though she did share that she's finished a draft for the film which she says won't be released next year.

