In the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, some viewers have picked up on a new character we're introduced to, but that has previously been talked about before.

During episode four titled 'Last Stand', we see the fallout from Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) announcing their engagement to their family, and in a bid to get his father (Tom Everett Scott) on side, Jeremiah interns at his company.

At one point, we see him with all the other office staff when a woman (Emma Ishta) walks past and compliments his suit.

"Jeremiah, you look so handsome in your suit today," she said. To which Jeremiah replied, "Thanks, Kayleigh."

What could initially be perceived as a brief, insignificant interaction, fans quickly noted how this may be Kaleigh's first appearance in the show, but she had been mentioned before in the previous season.

In the scene from season two, episode eight titled "Love Triangle", Jeremiah's brother Conrad (Christopher Briney) is on the phone with Belly, where he opens up to her about his family, particularly his father's infidelity.

"Did you know my dad cheated?" Conrad asked.

Belly replied, "Adam cheated on Suzannah?"

"Yeah, first time my mom was sick, he had an affair with his secretary... Kayleigh," Conrad said, mentioning his mum's battle with cancer, and she sadly later died.

And so people are putting two and two together and noted how the Kaleigh mentioned in the call is the same one we see in the latest episode.

In the comments section of these videos, this observation had viewers both stunned and curious to see where the story will go next.

"Oh my god the way i forgot my jaw just dropped," one person said.

A second person explained: "Jere doesn't know his dad cheated with Kaylee. He is going to find out this season and he will probably lose it on Adam... Jenny [Han, the show's executive producer] is a mastermind...no reason to have Kaylee in this episode if something big do any happen about it this season."

"OMY GOSH I FORGOT JEREMIAH DOESNT KNOW," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "omg i totally forgot that it was his secretary Adam cheated with BUT THE AUDACITY OF THIS GIRL."

The latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to watch on Amazon Prime, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

