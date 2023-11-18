ITV criticised for banning Trish from Big Brother final

ITV is being criticised after banning Big Brother contest Trish from attending the show's final that aired live on Friday night.

Trish was banned after old offensive tweets from her resurfaced once she was evicted from the show. But many viewers are pointing out that this Sunday, Nigel Farage is a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after being paid £1.5 million to appear on the show.

Farage was one of the leading politicians for Brexit and has faced criticism for his racist and xenophobic views throughout his political career.

Insiders said that: "Trish was keen to attend but production decided it was best if she didn’t come and told her she was no longer invited.

"They didn’t want to look like they were endorsing Trish’s opinions and felt it would be a distraction from the final five."

This contradiction has left many viewers confused and angry at ITV's decision to ban Trish but platform Farage within days of each other.

One viewer called it "absolutely disgusting", whilst another wrote "MAKE IT MAKE SENSE":

"Meanwhile, over on Sundays ITV schedule, known bigot and racist, Nigel Farage joins the I'm a Celebrity... line up after being offered a three figure sum fee to appear and platform his hateful views to millions of people." Another viewer wrote:

Indy100 has reached out to ITV for comment.

