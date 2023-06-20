Psychologist warns that relaxing to true crime documentaries is a major red flag

In recent years, the popularity of true crime documentaries has absolutely soared but now psychologists are warning that watching them to relax is a huge red flag.

Thanks to streaming sites like Netflix, true crime documentaries have become a genre in and of themselves, but one expert has argued that watching them in order to fall asleep could be a sign of the harmful ways a person processes trauma.

Doctor Thema Bryant explained how watching true crime for comfort because the trauma feels “familiar” is a sign that you may benefit from counselling.

Speaking on The Mel Robbins Podcast, Dr Bryant said: “If your idea of relaxing before you go to sleep is to watch three episodes of Law and Order, [then] I would encourage you to think about 'why is trauma relaxing to me?'

“That's what it is. Harm, crime, violation, attacks, and that's what is going to soothe me into my bedtime.”





Dr Bryant explained that people often discuss their love of true crime in therapy with her and argued many people find it “normal and familiar”.

She went on: “Some of us grew up in high-stress [situations], so people mistake peace for boring. And it's like, to come home to yourself, you have to lean into the discomfort because it’s going to feel unfamiliar.”

In response to the podcast clip shared on TikTok, many reflected on their own relationship with this kind of television.

One person wrote: “Wow that is exactly what I watch to relax. This was so enlightening.”

Another argued: “The trauma isn't relaxing to me – it's the justice the characters/real people often get that I never did in my own life.”

