The most hotly-anticipated watch of the year has just landed on Netflix, and we're going behind the scenes of Victoria Beckham's empire.

Despite being the original WAG, running two brands across fashion and beauty, boasting a ridiculous engagement ring collection (15 to be precise), and being one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, she's lived a relatively private life, and what goes on beneath the surface has largely remained a mystery.

But the new docuseries touches on a lot - from the exciting, to the deeply personal - and it's reminded fans just why we love her so much.

If you haven't had chance to catch up yet, here are four of the most memorable revelations from the show...

1. Victoria's excessive spending habit

Getty

Running a multi-million pound empire and having David Beckham as a husband undoubtedly sets you up for a comfortable life; however, one of the most-talked-about moments from the show is Victoria's love of spending money...but not necessarily on herself.

While the 51-year-old cuts a simplistic style on the surface, it was revealed on the show that she was once spending £70,000 a year on plants - and a further £15,000 a year on hiring someone to water them.

"She loved plants", David jokes in an interview segment.

It came after David Belhassen - who invested in her namesake fashion brand - spoke about how the company faced losses of over £66 million after its launch in 2008, and he needed to dig deeper as to where the money was going.

In 2023, the brand made a profit for the first time in 15 years.

2. The real reason Victoria doesn't smile

Getty

The former Spice Girl has gained a bit of a reputation over the years for seemingly being stone-faced, but it would turn out that it isn't misery or excessive Botox that's done the job - it's an intentional choice.

"Here's a fact, I've looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy [David] has always [stood] on the left", she tells viewers.

"I didn't realise that when I smile - which I do! - I smile from the left, because if I smile from the right, I look unwell.

"So I'm smiling on the inside but no one ever sees it - so that's why I look so moody."

3. Victoria opens up on eating disorder battle

Getty

One of the more poignant topics of the series, Victoria divulged into body image, and spoke publicly for the first time about battling an eating disorder while being in the public eye.

She confessed that during her darkest times, she became "very good at lying", and wouldn't even speak to her family about it.

"Was I fat? Was I thin? I don't know, you lose all sense of reality. I was just very critical of myself. I didn't like what I saw. I have been everything from porky posh to skinny posh, I mean, it's been a lot and that's hard", she told viewers.

"I had no control over what was being written about me or the pictures that were being taken and I suppose I wanted to control that. I could control it with the clothing, I could control my weight. I was controlling my weight in an incredibly unhealthy way.

She says it all began as a teenager and won a place at the Laine Theatre school in Epsom, Surrey.

"I didn't look like a lot of the other girls," she recalled. "That's where I started getting a lot of criticism about my appearance, my weight."

Even her mother, Jackie, recalls her daughter being told she was overweight, or that she'd be put at the back in shows.

"I never spoke about it publicly, it really affects you. When you're told constantly you're not good enough", Victoria adds. "I suppose that's been with me my whole life."

4. Victoria addresses those 2006 World Cup photos

Getty

Victoria and the fellow WAGs at the 2006 World Cup in Germany will go down in pop culture history - turning up to each match in micro-shorts, a tank top, and some obnoxiously big sunglasses.

Anyone would've thought they were attention seeking - and Victoria proudly says they were.

"It was fun! I had big boobs, I had big hair", she said of the summer in Baden-Baden.

'"It was a moment in time. We were the WAGs and they were the HABs - husbands and boyfriends. Us ladies were shopping and we were owning it."

She adds: "I look at those pictures and I smile but when I look back and think why? I suppose there was an element of attention-seeking if I'm being completely honest.

"I didn't feel creatively fulfilled so it's how I stayed in the conversation - from Spice Girl to WAG. I didn't realise it at the time but I was trying to find myself."

Victoria Beckham, the three-part series, is now streaming on Netflix

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.

