Wednesday actor puts down Jennifer Lopez with brutal one-word review

Wednesday actor Luis Guzman had a brutal one word review for his previous co-star Jennifer Lopez on a recent episode of YouTube show, Hot Ones.

The cast of the hit Netflix show have been bonding on the latest episode of Hot Ones while quizzing each other on their careers.

Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair, asked Gomez Addams actor Luis Guzman to give one word reviews for a list of his previous co-stars including Adam Sandler and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

When it came to Out of Sight co-star Jennifer Lopez though, Guzman was less than enthusiastic saying, "okay."

