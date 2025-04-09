The White Lotus' Walton Goggins has a tragic connection to Thailand away from show

We're still very much in mourning over that White Lotus season 3 ending, and now the cast are spilling the behind-the-scenes secrets of how it was brought to life.

Sam Nivola has already divulged who he thinks will be brought back for an already-confirmed season 4, the theme tune's composer has admitted he's quit over a dispute with creator, Mike White, and Aimee Lou Wood wants to be remembered for her work, not her teeth.

But heartbreakingly, there's one interview that's got everyone talking, and it's Walton Goggins discussing just how hard it was for him to film the show, because there was a real-life, personal tragedy that connected him to Thailand already.

The cast lived there for three months while filming the show, but it wasn't the first time the 53-year-old had sought peace on the island.

"I had someone in my life that committed suicide," Goggins told GQ in February. "She was my wife."

Goggins was married to Leanne Knight from 2001 until her death in 2004, when she went missing and her body was later discovered.

"I thought it was really unrecoverable for me. Life on the other side of that", he continued.

"I spent the next three years looking for an excuse—not to end it, but certainly putting myself in situations that were questionable, not with drugs or anything like that, just life experiences and traveling. And I really went all over the world."

It's thought he went to India, Vietnam and Cambodia, but ended up in Thailand, and 20 years on when filming the show, all of those memories came flooding back.

"The first island we were staying on, I realized, I’ve been on this road before", he added. "And then the next island we went to, I realized, 'I've definitely been on this beach before. I know this boardwalk.' And all of the things kept coming back.

"Oh my God. That’s the room I stayed in 20 years ago. That’s my balcony. That’s where I was the very first day I came here, 20 years ago, and in so much f****** pain, man.

"All of the equipment was literally right in front of the hotel that I’d picked 20 years ago on the internet, on this little bitty road in this little bitty neighborhood."

The actor, who plays Rick in the show, concluded: "I think I haven’t had the time to fully unpack the symmetry between those two people showing up at the same place, separated by 20 years."

Many fans were unaware that Goggins had been married before his current relationship with Nadia Conners, whom he wed in 2011, and have sent him messages of support.

"I had no idea he'd endured such tragedy in his life. It must have been difficult to keep going after that", one person wrote.

"He didn’t just share a memory, he shared a piece of himself, and now i’m not okay", another added.

We can't wait to see what he does next.

