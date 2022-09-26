A woman claimed that a salary of £100,000 per year isn’t that much - and it went down about as well as you’d expect.

As the UK goes through a cost of living crisis and with the pound dropping to its lowest value ever, Conservative pundit Lin Mei argued that a salary of £100,000 is “not the wealth you think it is”.

Mei wrote: “Unpopular opinion - £100k salary is not the wealth you think it is. After tax, your take home monthly is £5,457.

“If you are a man with a family of 4-with a wife who is yet to go back to work, with a mortgage of £2,000… no one can tell me that family is rich based on that alone.”

In a follow-up tweet, Mei added, “I’m in no way saying £100,000 salary is a struggle, I’m saying it doesn’t equate to someone being automatically rich like many think….”, but by then the damage was done.

With the median average salary for all workers in the UK standing at £25,971, Lei’s tone-deaf comments received almost instant backlash.

On Twitter, one user joked: “Just stop eating avocados and cancel ye netflix subscription."

Another person pointed out: “The higher rate of Universal Credit is £414.88 a month. Yet someone earning 13 times as much is not considered wealthy? I beg to differ…..”

Someone else reasoned: “I can absolutely understand being on +£100k and not feeling rich. But you’re still in the top 2% of earners.

“The reality might not match the fantasy of luxury and inflated expectations, but it’s certainly rich compared to the average person.”

“Sometimes ‘unpopular opinion’ is just code for ‘really stupid opinion’,” another suggested.

