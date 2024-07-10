Adin Ross's 'disappearance' from streaming sites sparks worry from Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate has spoken out about the 'disappearance' of his close friend Adin Ross from streaming, saying he is "worried" about him.

Ross has not streamed since May 25 and while he did say he was having surgery towards the start of June, there were no official updates until he recently shared an audio clip on his alternate X / Twitter account.

In it, he said he's ready to come back and he start streaming again at any moment.

Before that announcement, speaking to Threadguy on a podcast, his close friend Tate said he is "worried" for his friend.

"At my house? Impossible", said Tate.

"He's vanished, I don't know where he's gone. I've actually messaged him a few times, I don't know where he's gone.

"I like Adin but he's the perfect example of why you can't give people money early."

But where has Ross been?

Ross has not streamed on Kick since May 25.

On June 8, on his alternate X / Twitter account @AR15thedemon, Ross said he was having surgery.

He posted: "Hey guys about to undergo surgery very soon, I'll keep everyone updated. I love you guys ♥️"

But updates have been few and far between - until quite recently.

Ross was spotted at Michael Rubin's All White Party on July 4.

The billionaire hosted a celebrity-filled Independence Day celebration at his Long Island beachfront mansion which is reported to have been attended by the likes of Tom Brady, Drake, Kim Kardashian and loads more.

Not long after that, on July 6, Ross said he would be back soon.

In a voice note uploaded to @AR15thedemon, he said: "Enough of the b******t I'm ready to come back. I'm gonna go live any day, like any second, any minute maybe.

"I'm ready though, it's been a long time. Good break, good mental break, very good mental break, much needed but we're back."

So while Ross did not give a more specific timeframe of when he will return to streaming, expect it very soon.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.