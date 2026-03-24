There’s a new, weird (but many might argue wonderful) TikTok trend making the rounds, captivating millions of viewers worldwide.

In the age of AI, things are only getting wilder. And now, to make it even stranger, we have animated pieces of fruit starring in soap-opera-style cheating dramas.

If you’re chronically online, you already know: Strawberita is the strawberry constantly cheating on her fruit husband, sparking outrage, memes, and endless questions. Yes, you heard that correctly: Fruit. Infidelities.

For anyone blissfully unaware, take a minute to catch up with the madness:

@trombonechef Food Sad Story #aistory #aianimation #sadstory #talkingfood #emotionalstory









And this isn’t the only clip. Hundreds have surfaced over the past few months, keeping people doomscrolling and chiming in with live reactions and think pieces.

If that doesn’t show the hold fruit drama has on the internet, consider this: some accounts are racking up millions of followers in days. A now-deleted AI content account reportedly gained 3.1 million followers in just nine days.

It’s not just one creator riding this wave; other AI fruit accounts have jumped on the bandwagon. And people seriously don't know how to feel about it.

Even celebrities are jumping in on the action, with Zara Larsson forced to address her AI usage after reposting one of the clips.

It all started when the 'Midnight Sun' singer shared a selfie with the caption: "Sorry I can’t hang out today, I gotta see what’s happening with choclatina and strawberto."

And people went wild.

Later, in a now-deleted video, Larsson said: "I am just a girl with a phone at the end of the day. And I just actually just want to be funny sometimes, and want to connect with people."

She added: "I don’t use it for my art. I don’t use it to create. I can see how it can be a tool for people to do that; I don’t do it personally."

Dr Miami also jumped in by ranking his favourites from the "AI Fruit Love Island".





Meanwhile, it's safe to say others aren't as impressed, with one writing: "No way u guys are really laughing at that AI fruit slop."

Another quipped: "Honestly, even if AI wasn't environmentally destructive, I'd still think ur a dumb loser if ur genuinely entertained by AI Fruit Love Island."

Ouch.

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