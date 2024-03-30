Amouranth teases mystery collaboration with KSI

Amouranth has teased a new collaboration with KSI, hinting that the pair are preparing to launch a new business venture.

The webcam model, real name Kaitlyn Siragusa, spoke about the venture in an interview with YouTuber Caleb Hammer on an episode of Financial Audit.

She began by teasing the release of a new energy drink with “another streamer who’s much larger than myself in terms of relevancy”.

The 30-year-old then also hinted that she was working on a separate venture with KSI.

“I actually am working on KSI with a different business venture. Yeah, lots of fun things on the horizon,” she said.

Further details have yet to emerge, and it’s unclear what the pair could be working on at this stage.

Getty Images

YouTuber and boxer KSI, of course, is known for launching the Prime energy drink with Logan Paul. KSI’s manager also previously claimed the star rejected over $300 million in sponsorships and brand deals

Meanwhile, back in January, Amouranth shared a screengrab on social media apparently taken from her OnlyFans account, revealing that she was in the “top 0.01% of all creators” on the platform.

This, according to figures displayed on the page, translates to a staggering $57 million – almost £45 million – in earnings.

Amouranth is no stranger to unusual business ventures, either.

She also has her own line of sex toys and, in October last year, signed a deal with Polish drinks company The Order of Yoni to create a new beer using her vaginal yeast.

