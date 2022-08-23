A man dubbed the “Brazilian Hugh Hefner” and his eight wives received a chilling message from angry neighbours because of their lifestyle.

Arthur O Urso and his wives want to live in a “mansion of free love” he is building, but their unusual stance on monogamy and sexual freedom has raised eyebrows in the community.

Urso has been inspired by Hefner’s Playboy mansion and has begun construction on a plot of land to build on.

But the locals soon made their feelings clear as Urso found graffiti on the wall of the property urging him and his eight wives to leave the area.

The graffiti read: “Demon family, go away, you are not welcome”.

In a post on Instagram, he responded to the hate, writing: “Today was a sad day, after waking up and opening the door for the construction team, I was told that the mansion wall was graffitied! I will find out who did this and take the appropriate steps.

“I’m not doing anything wrong by building a home for myself and my wives. We just want to live in peace! We consider every form of love to be just.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Last year, Urso and nine women tied the knot in a ceremony in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but one of the women divorced him afterwards.



Though it was not a legal marriage since polygamy is illegal in Brazil, he and the remaining eight women all live together as if they were married.

According to The Sun, Urso admitted that finding time to be intimate with each wife can be troublesome.

He said: “They all demand attention, affection and sex to be part of our everyday life, and I can't do more for one than the other.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.