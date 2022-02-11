A man turned to Reddit for some much-needed advice after a brow-raising activity went wrong. That's right; the man attempted to "suck his own junk", which left him feeling paralysed afterwards.

Turning to the popular forum, the man happily shared how he had "done this multiple times and proud to say that each time was a success." He even admitted to intentionally losing 10kgs to make the activity easier.

"I was doing my thing until suddenly I heard a really bad crack in my back," he candidly explained. "At the moment I heard the crack, I had immense pain in all parts of my back.

"Couldn't stand up, couldn't even move an inch of my body. I literally felt paralysed."

The Redditor shared how he could not move for 20 minutes before reaching for some medication to ease the pain. "Half an hour goes by, I still feel very painful but not as bad as it was," he penned.

He confessed to not having told anyone the real cause of his back pain up until now, adding: "I've been living with chronic back pain ever since."

Despite the horrific consequences, he admitted to wanting to try it again but doesn't "think it's the brightest of ideas" – good call.

Many alleged medics were on-hand to offer helpful advice, urging him to visit a doctor because "back problems suck" – pun intended.

Another told the man that he didn't have to share how he did it, "just tell them you were doing yoga," he advised. In response, one Reddit user hilariously said: "No, he should tell them he was in the middle of sucking his own d***. Being a doctor is stressful AF. Those people need some entertainment."

Others, however, made light of the brow-raising incident.

One jokingly suggested he should try it in reverse, "your spine should pop right into place," they humoured.



Some responses were too crude to mention.

