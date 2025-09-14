Who was Baddie Winkle? Tributes pour in as internet’s favourite influencer is laid to rest

More tributes have flooded in after Baddie Winkle’s family shared photos as they laid the beloved internet star to rest at the age of 97. The influencer passed away earlier this month, with the news first confirmed by her great-granddaughter in an Instagram post.

"Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended. My great grandmother Helen Ruth Elam Vanwinkle danced her way to heaven. She was joy, rebellion, and tenderness wrapped in one," she wrote, alongside a tribute photo marked July 18 1928 – September 4 2025.

"The crown is eternal, & her love on many realms will live forever. This isn’t a goodbye, this is a See ya later my superstar," she added.

Baddie Winkle/Instagram

On Saturday (13 September), Baddie Winkle’s family returned to her social media account to share a series of photographs from her funeral, including one showing a pastel pink casket.

One image captured her hands resting on her bedazzled walking stick, as she was laid to rest in a hot pink fur coat with a fresh manicure – a farewell as vibrant as the persona she embodied.

"Helen was laid to rest exactly the way she would have wanted. Ten years ago, she chose her casket herself, the color was Aries Orchid," the caption read.

"She sparkled until the very end, & it’s never really the end. Her spirit will shimmer and dare to defy expectations. She taught us all that life is meant to be lived unapologetically with Love. Lastly she was HERSELF and that legacy will never fade. - Kennedy Dechet".

It didn't take long before her three million followers sent messages of love and support.

"Heaven just got so much more fabulous," one wrote as another penned: "Never seen an iconic casket picture until this very second."

A third added: "Such an ICON and inspiration to women everywhere! We will miss you Baddie!"

But for those who never crossed paths with her online, who exactly was Baddie Winkle?

Baddie Winkle, born Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle, became an unlikely online sensation in her late eighties.

Encouraged by her great-granddaughter to start posting on social media, she quickly built a following with her playful outfits, cheeky slogans, and unapologetic embrace of fun at an age when few women were given that spotlight.

What began as a creative outlet to cope with the loss of her husband and son grew into a full-fledged internet persona.

Her bold fashion choices and irreverent humour attracted millions of followers and led to collaborations with major brands, as well as invitations to red carpet events.

At one point, she was even named among Time magazine’s '30 Most Influential People on the Internet.'

Along the way, she shared the screen with celebrities, including an appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s show Kocktails With Khloé, where she openly joked about her crush on Drake.

