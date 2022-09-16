BeReal has taken the social media world by storm, with a staggering 21.6 million monthly active users since its launch in 2020. But now, an employment lawyer has warned Brits they could be fired if they misuse the app at work.

Not much thought goes into the two-minute window to post the candid photographs from the front and back camera – and while it all seems like a bit of innocent fun with friends, there are some concerns in the name of confidentiality.

If workers unintentionally share information or content from emails, zoom calls or designs, they could face disciplinary action.



Jayne Harrison from the national law firm said: "BeReal has skyrocketed in popularity because of how unfiltered it is compared to other social media platforms but it’s important to consider the risks first before you send off a quick picture at work.



"For instance, you could be breaching your company’s rules by sharing information on your laptop screen, even if it’s just in the background of a photo.

Harrison continued: "If confidential emails relating to your company or individuals at work are captured, other BeReal users are able to zoom in on the photos and see - not only breaching your company’s rules but data protection too.

"Most companies will have set rules about breaching confidentiality either in their disciplinary policy or staff handbook. However, once confidentiality is lost, it can’t be recovered so companies will often regard any breach as serious and warrant a dismissal for gross misconduct as a result."

To make things clear, the employment lawyers at the firm pulled together a list of what not to post when the notification buzzes through:

1. Personal names

2. Home address

3. Images

4. Personal and work phone numbers

5. Personal and work emails

6. Company name and office address

7. Financial information

8. Commercially sensitive information such as new business opportunities





Social media competitors have witnessed BeReal's rapid growth and tried to mirror similar features onto their own apps.

Take TikTok, for instance, which recently implemented a new addition called 'Now', which will send users daily notifications to capture a picture or video using their front and back cameras.





