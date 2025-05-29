Bianca Censori's most controversial looks - including latest Instagram post

When news broke in early 2023 that Kanye ‘Ye’ West had reportedly married Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect from Melbourne, fans and fashion-watchers alike were sent into a frenzy.

Ever since, Censori has been making near-weekly headlines – not just for her high-profile relationship, but for the jaw-dropping outfits she wears by West’s side.

From the streets of Italy to the red carpet at the Grammys, Censori’s wardrobe choices have become a cultural lightning rod.

Her boundary-pushing style reached new heights during the couple’s much-publicised 2023 trip to Italy, where one outfit – featuring nothing but sheer tights and a strategically placed pillow – became instantly iconic. The image spread across social media, sparking debate, admiration, and outrage in equal measure.

Here, we take a closer look at her most controversial fashion moments to date, including her latest jaw-dropping Instagram post.

Latest Instagram post

Censori recently posted a series of snaps on her Instagram to her 493,000 followers where she's wearing a risqué outfit which includes a transparent fishnet top and pantyhose stockings, and she accessorised the look with high-heeled shoes and black sunglasses.

Mallorca 2025

Amid recent split rumours, Censori and West were spotted enjoying a relaxed day out at a quaint outdoor market in Santanyi.

While West kept it low-key in an oversized hoodie and sunglasses, Censori opted for something far more attention-grabbing – a black fishnet bra top with her nipples on show, teamed with tiny hot pants.

The couple appeared unfazed by the buzz, casually sharing ice cream as curious glances followed them through the market.

Miami Art Basel

At Miami’s Art Basel in 2023, Bianca Censori turned heads by ditching traditional clothing and stepping out in barely-there tights, a furry hat, and a plush white polar bear slung under her arm like an oversized handbag.

The surreal ensemble blurred the line between fashion and performance art – fitting, perhaps, for an art fair, but still shocking to many.

Birthday in Vegas

To celebrate her 29th birthday in Las Vegas last year, Censori stepped out in a tiny bikini top, a sheer skirt cover-up – and no shoes.

Captured strolling barefoot through a hotel, her outfit sparked quick criticism online. Whether coming from the casino or the pool, the look – or lack of it – drew second glances and plenty of debate.





Pillow accessory in Italy

While touring Italy in 2023, Censori drew global attention – and local backlash – for one of her most talked-about looks yet.

Wearing a sheer nude bra and leggings, she clutched a purple hotel pillow to her chest, seemingly in response to mounting criticism over her revealing outfits.

The makeshift cover-up did little to quiet the controversy, but it cemented the look as one of her most infamous to date.

