Who is Bonnie Blue – the OnlyFans creator who's been hit with a permanent ban

OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue has become a talking point on TikTok, Instagram, and X/Twitter, sparking a heated debate online.

Bonnie has pushed the boundaries of her oversharing, openly discussing the details of her sexual encounters online, including claims of her sleeping with hundreds of "barely legal" men aged 18 and 19.

While the backlash isn't focused on how Bonnie earns her money, her actions and comments have sparked ethical concerns on social media, particularly after she expressed a fascination with taking people's virginities.

However, in an interview with Gold Coast Bulletin, Bonnie insisted that she and fellow adult star Leilani May ensure everyone is- 18 and over.

"These people are 18—they’re consenting adults," Leilani said, with Bonnie adding: "We check ID, we have a process—they are consenting and they are signing consent forms."

"As for any 'barely legal' comments—there’s no in-between with the law when it comes to legal age, it’s black and white. The fact [that] people are trying to pretend there’s a grey area and go ‘what if’—squish your what if because that’s not the case," Bonnie added.

Other remarks, calling some women "lazy" and endorsing the idea that "all men should cheat on their wives", have left people grimacing. Bonnie made the controversial comments during a radio interview with Kyle and Jackie O.

In January 2025, Bonnie claimed to have set a record for sleeping with the most men in 12 hours. According to her publicist in a statement to The Sun, "She slept with 1,057 people. As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue that Bonnie wanted to pleasure before wrapping up the 12-hour day."

Bonnie later took to Instagram, telling followers: "I don’t need a wheelchair. I'm fine. Just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I've had."

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old British adult content creator from Derbyshire, made a name for herself after transitioning from a career in recruitment to camming and creating content on OnlyFans.

She grabbed headlines for touring the world and offering free sex to university students, as long as they consented to their encounters being shared on her adult platforms.

During an appearance on Lottie Moss' Dream On podcast, Bonnie said she was "bored of living the 9 to five, so [thought], I'm gonna give this a go."

She went on to detail the various locations she had visited, from Cancun to 'Schoolies' in Australia and Freshers' in the UK.

Bonnie shares her location online, racking up interest with queues of men "waiting for over eight hours".

She also added that she "loves taking virginities".

Bonnie appeared on This Morning, where she claimed her adult content was "educational".

Bonnie Blue also took aim at "Karens" who criticise her career, claiming that their complaints only help her make more money. She suggested that these critics often vent to their husbands, who then end up subscribing to her adult platforms.

Bonnie also added that her family weren't pleased when they found out about her new career through a leaked video – but now, they're just happy that she's happy.

How have people responded?

Social media users have been very vocal about Bonnie's comments, with one TikToker calling it "diabolical" the way she speaks about her experiences and "profits from it". The TikToker also highlighted the double standards, in how people would react if a man said the same things.

Actress Imogen Eden-Brown turned to TikTok to express her frustrations. "We've spent so many years as a generation, we have tried so hard to eradicate misogyny and the idea of women being sexual objects for men to use as and when they want," she said.

Imogen also highlighted that social platforms should not be given a platform to detail such acts, with one person in the comments agreeing: "Spot on. Kids use [social media] every day and they're being exposed to this."

Elsewhere, Bonnie's mother appeared on an episode of The Reality Check podcast with Hosts CJ McKenna, Shuan Maroof and Josh Spooner.

When asked how she felt about her daughter's line of work, she responded: "It's just part of her job. I'm proud of her, I don't mind."

She did, however, express her disappointment in the beginning.

"I was gutted at first I really was [...] Bonnie's going to do what she wants to do, so I'm always there to support her."





Is Bonnie Blue pregnant?

In February, Bonnie shared a cryptic snap with her Instagram followers showing pickles with chocolate sauce and sprinkles, dry noodles and chicken nuggets that she wrote "#cravings" over. She also shared a snap of herself captioned, "It's giving milf vibes," leading to swirling pregnancy rumours.

However, in a YouTube clip, she simply quipped: "I am not pregnant."

Bonnie revealed that it was the media who first reached out for comment regarding pregnancy rumours. In response, she chose to "hint at being pregnant" on social media, fueling the speculation further.

"I never confirmed I was pregnant because I would never ever lie about pregnancy," she said in a clip shared on 20 February.

Bonnie also revealed that she tried to get pregnant prior to her OnlyFans success, and she is aware of the difficulties for some women.

Now, she wants to use the "extra income she's had over the last few days" to pay for someone's IVF journey.

"I've used the last 24-48 hours of press and media to put that money aside and I'd like couples or single women to reach out to me on Instagram, drop me a message about your journey, your situation and I will get back to you over the next few days," she continued.





Why has Bonnie Blue been banned from OnlyFans?

In a statement, OnlyFans told Indy100: "Extreme 'challenge' content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service."

"Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."



The adult platform confirmed to the Metro that the ban is "permanent".

It came off the back of her plans to launch a self-branded "petting zoo," with the goal of doubling her record to 2,000 men.

Bonnie has since shared that her controversial stunt has been cancelled.





