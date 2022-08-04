A bodybuilder dubbed the 'Brazilian Hulk' who ignored health warnings and injected oil into his muscles has died on his birthday at the age of just 55.

Valdir Segato, a construction worker by trade, earned himself a huge social media following thanks to his larger-than-life physique, especially on TikTok where he had more than one million followers and dubbed himself Valdir Synthol, after the oil that he used.

Speaking to the Brazilian outlet Globo, Moisés da Conceição da Silva, the son of the woman who helped Segato said: "It was around 6 am, more or less. He came crawling through the back house and came to the front. Then he knocked on my mother's window, knocked, knocked, then she woke up and he said 'help me, help me because I'm dying."

He was said to be suffering from shortness of breath and had asked his mother for help. Da Silva adds: "They put him in the car and then the neighbour went to the UPA. He arrived at the UPA, he fell at the reception, having a heart attack. I think he had a heart attack."

Segato had previously been treated in hospital for his breathing issues. He was treated at the North Emergency Care Unit



The viral star had in the past revealed that he used synthol oil - a mixture of alcohol, painkillers and oil, to give himself bigger muscles.

His last TikTok (above) was shared on July 25th and has since been flooded with 'Rest in Peace' messages and condolences.

Prior to using the oil, Segato had reportedly used anabolic steroids which he had also been warned against by health officials.

According to the Mirror, Segato had said that: "Bodybuilding was a way to forget the problems faced by life."

The influencer is also quoted as saying: "I get a lot of criticism on social media networks, but I also have millions of fans around the world. People who love me and some who hate me, but I can't please everyone so I take everything on board and try not to worry about other people’s opinions."

Back in 2016 he said: "They call me Hulk, Schwarzenegger and He-Man all the time and I like that. I've doubled my biceps but I still want to be bigger."

