The Burlington, Berkeley and Cambridge Spotify memes explained

It's that time of year again, Spotify Wrapped is here!

Music lovers have been sharing their 2023 in terms of their most streamed artists, songs and albums - all neatly presented with some cool visuals and graphics.

But there's a new feature this year that reveals your own "Sound Town," which basically matches you to a city in the world that has the most similar music taste to yours from your streaming stats this year.

"This year, your listening took you places and one place listened just like you," the slide reads as it then informs you which city you got.

Of course, the latest feature has inspired memes, particularly those who have Berkeley in California, Burlington, in Vermont or Cambridge in Massachusetts based on their music taste which appeared to be popular places in people's Wrapped report.

"spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge," one Twitter/X joked.

Another wrote: "Back in my day, you had to ask Google “am I gay?” Now Spotify wrapped just tells you by placing you in Burlington, Berkeley, or Cambridge."





























Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist on Spotify globally, with more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1, previously, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist for three years in a row.

