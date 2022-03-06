If you have more of an ear for music than an eye for words, Heardle might just be the game for you.

The new Wordle-like game gives players the chance to guess a song by listening to its intro.

Players can skip or make guesses to unlock more of the tune, but the goal is to guess the song in as few tries as possible.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The game’s songs are taken from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade, so you’re likely to be familiar with the intros to most of the songs.

Heardle

Heardle appears to have hit all the right notes on Twitter too, with people now sharing their Heardle score in the same way we’ve seen people share their Wordle results.

One Twitter user joked: “They wordlefied Name That Tune and I'm on board.”

Another quipped: “This is by far my favorite Wordle variant.”

Heardle is one of the many Wordle-inspired games we’ve seen pop up in recent weeks.

There’s Worldle for geography lovers, an NSFW version of Wordle called Lewdle, and for those who find Wordle too easy, there is Quordle.

If you’re a fiend for these types of puzzles, check out our picks for the 17 best alternatives to Wordle.

Give Heardle a go for yourself by visiting Heardle.app.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.