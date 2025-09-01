Woman shares ‘genius’ hack using ChatGPT to track who unfollowed you on Instagram

Instagram is never short of flashy updates – from interactive Maps to surprise celebrity collabs – but users continue to push for the same few features: bring back the chronological feed, restore the following activity tab, and, most persistently, show us who's unfollowed us.

While Instagram shows no sign of caving, one woman has gone viral for taking a smarter route – using ChatGPT to create her own unfollower tracker, bypassing the need for dodgy third-party apps.

Captioned "Since Instagram don't want to give us an unfollow app, ChatGPT made a way," Jules Antoinette (@libvoriann) has answered our prayers with a clip that’s now been viewed over 100,000 times – and the process is surprisingly simple.

Here's how:

Head to Accounts Centre by tapping the three horizontal lines in the top right-hand corner of your Instagram profile. Select 'Your information and permissions' Tap 'Export your information' On the next page, choose 'Customise information' and select only 'followers and following'. You can also adjust the date range here The export might take a little while – Instagram will notify you once it’s ready. Save the downloaded file to your device Open ChatGPT, attach the file, and use the prompt: "Go through my file and tell me everyone who's not following me back, and give me each personal page link"

And, voila!

Indy100 gave it a go ourselves – and can confirm that, at the time of writing, the method works.

It didn't take long for fellow IG'ers to hail the woman a genius, with one writing: "You're a pro at this social media stuff."

Another quipped: "*Bookmarks this for when I have the energy to do it*".

Of course, social media followings are never that deep – but credit where it's due, the dedication to cracking the unfollower mystery is impressive.

