A humble Worcestershire chippy has gained international stardom off the back of TikTok, thanks to their 'chip shop diva'. People have since been inspired by the "iconic" worker with Halloween costumes, skits and people even travelling miles to meet her.

Her newfound fame has also worked in the favour of Merchants Fish and Chips which has now been inundated with five-star reviews.

"Really enjoyed my mini haddock MEAL," one gushed. "The diva that served me asked me how my day was and I said GOOD. She gave me mini haddock, chips and a SAUCE. 10/10 from me, come see this DIVA xxx."

Another penned: "Amazing mini haddock meal and great service by BEST best chippy diva."

Many more jumped in on the TikTok action with humourous reviews. One said: "I wanted a mini haddock meal… but there wasn’t any left. So the tiny little petite skinny mini DIVA swam into the ocean and caught me a fresh haddock with her bare hands and fried it for me. The customer service here is amazing."

Another joked: "Ordered a mini haddock meal, it ate it was so good. 10/10 got served by the diva destiny body tea face card never declined she mogged them all! Diva needs a pay rise she's an icon."

But where did it all start?

Merchants Fish and Chips, located in Bewdley, Worcestershire, started sharing videos on TikTok. One clip in particular racked up over 25 million views – and no, it wasn't because of a viral trend. It was a simple customer interaction.





@merchants_fishandchips Ordering chippy chips with Haddock and much more! 🍟🐟

Since then, the young employee has been hailed the "chip shop diva" whose real name is Destiny, 20.

Remarks such as "You could have a mini haddock meal," "Would you like a slice of lemon?", "Have a nice day" and a slight "hm" at the end of the interaction have since turned into viral catchphrases.

People have shown love by recreating the clips and Halloween inspo:

@uni_werks serving the cod, chips and a sauce of your choice meal for £7.99





There have even been skits made:

@nocontextnat Our diva @Merchants Fish & Chips









@_stevenrivers She is ✨ THE MOMENT ✨ @Merchants Fish & Chips





And, one person even travelled down to meet Destiny:





@seana_momsen Hmm… 🙄💅🏽🤣 Come with me to meet our national treasure, our queen Chip Shop Diva 👸🏼💖 Honestly @Dest is such a lovely girl. I definitely would recommend going to @Merchants Fish & Chips as they have great food and they're incredibly hospitable. 10/10.





Destiny has since started sharing clips to her personal TikTok account, including a hair tutorial clip that racked up 1.5 million views.

@desth.xo Sorry it took so long to film for you guys 🫶🏼 My sIsTeR @Jeseca McMahon ☺️





Indy100 reached out to Destiny for comment

