The cost of living crisis is at an all-time high, and while much of Britain is praying for the government to make some drastic changes, TikTokers have other ideas – and it involves Chris Martin from Coldplay.

In a viral clip shared on the platform, concertgoer Rachael showed an innovative device that could "solve the energy crisis."

Enthusiastic Coldplay fans can be seen dancing on a platform at Wembley, with a sign that read: "Your movement charges the show battery" – and people are impressed.

"Just replace club dance floors and busy high streets with these," one suggested, while another reiterated: "Get a couple of these set up around towns on the weekend to generate power, and our energy bills would prob be free for a year."

A third humoured: "Put a giant one in at a Harry Styles concert, and you're set for life."

Coldplay returned for their first worldwide concert in five years, and vowed it would be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, including solar energy and recycled cooking oil.



They said, "We’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together. At the same time we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

"So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward."

They added: "We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn."

As for the future of the cost of living, experts at Cornwall Insight said bills could rise from a current record of £1,971 to around £3,582 in October and then further to £4,266 at the start of next year, according to PA.

The forecasts are based on what an average household will spend on gas and electricity in a year. A household that buys more energy could see higher bills.

