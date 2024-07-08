'Coffee badging' is a new workplace trend - but what does it mean?

'Coffee badging' has sparked a social media debate over hybrid working – but what is it?

The pandemic birthed remote work due to unprecedented changes. The world eventually started returning to the office, fuelling a discussion over whether remote work should be here to stay.

In the midst of it, hybrid working was introduced which allows workers to split their time between their home and the office.

Coffee badging has become a familiar term in the workplace and across TikTok with software company Owl Labs claiming 58 per cent of US hybrid workers are guilty of doing it.

Coffee badging essentially describes someone who clocks in and grabs a coffee before returning home to work the rest of the day in comfort.

Life coach Liberty Mind (@lizzie_libertymind) describes it as "an example of 'psychological reactance' to the restriction of autonomy."

Liberty believes it's a "form of rebellion" in that people feel "controlled" and have a "lack of choice" of how they want to work.

@lizzie_libertymind Coffee-badging is an example of psychological reactance. When we feel our autonomy is being restricted we rebel against it. As a company you should be working to increase autonomy, not crush it. #coffeebadging #workplacetrends #companyculture #workplaceculture #hybridworking #flexibleworking #organisationalculture #toxicworkplace #workfromhome #returntoofficemandates





The coach's comments sparked a debate, with one writing: "Just let people work from home if they can, compulsory office work is outdated."

Another added: "I can't get much done in the office. I worked from home for 23 years before [the pandemic]. I go into [the office] super early for six hours then go home so I can finish. Once people arrive, my productivity crashes."



Meanwhile, one person argued: "Four years ago, we were in five days a week! Why do people suddenly feel entitled to do what they want."

In response, a fellow TikToker hit back: " I think it's because it's been proven working from home has all of these benefits: higher work output, better mental health etc, so the reasoning behind getting people back in the office is so transparently bout money and control that it's getting people's backs up."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.