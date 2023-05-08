The mystery behind the 'Coronation grim reaper' explained

King Charles III coronation this weekend was an entertaining occasion that sparked memes, speculation about the might of Penny Mordaunt's triceps, and criticism for the enormous cost and arrests of republican protesters.

But the show was partially overshadowed by a mysterious cloaked figure who appeared during the event, which social media users compared to the grim reaper.

In videos of the proceedings posted on Twitter and TikTok, a hooded figure wearing black and holding a stick is seen quickly walking past the open door of Westminster Abbey outside.

Social media users who spotted the figure immediately came up with jokes, with some saying the figure was the late Queen Elizabeth II, or the late Princess Diana, or the grim reaper and others just finding it totally baffling.





But there is a simple explanation.

When contacted by Newsweek, Westminster Abbey identified the figure as a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but who is not a member of the clergy.

So there is nothing scary to see here.

