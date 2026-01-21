David Beckham has spoken publicly for the first time since his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, shared a lengthy Instagram Story that reignited speculation about tensions within the family.

The former England captain appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday (20 January), where he joined CNBC’s Squawk Box to discuss the influence of social media.

During the interview, Beckham said he recognises its impact, describing it as powerful "for the good and for the bad".

He also voiced concern about the type of content young people can access online, calling it "dangerous".

At the same time, Beckham stressed that social platforms can be used positively: "But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.

"I've been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what's going on around the world for children."

Now 50, Beckham explained that guiding his children through the digital world has been a learning process in itself.

He acknowledged that mistakes are inevitable and even necessary, sharing: "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

His remarks arrived less than a day after Brooklyn’s candid social media posts sent fans and fellow celebrities into a flurry of discussion online.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham returned to Instagram, though her post was unrelated to the controversy, instead marking Emma Bunton’s birthday with a celebratory message.

Indy100 previously reached out to Victoria and David Beckham's representatives for comment

