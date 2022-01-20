A TikTok user who put up a sign outside her house asking delivery drivers to dance for her doorbell camera has sparked debate.

TikToker Leah posted a clip showing an Amazon delivery driver throwing shapes outside her house, and it quickly went viral.

Since it was uploaded two days ago the video has received almost three million views, 300,000 likes, and 1,600 comments.

She included on-screen text that reads: “I put a sign asking drivers to dance. This guy was awesome! Anyone know him?”.

In the caption, she wrote: “Maybe he was singing this song in his head… it matches pretty good. Tag him if you know him.”

Amazingly, a commenter claiming to be the driver responded.



He wrote: “Thank you for the post! Stay giggin lol! Let's network and put in some [work] together!”.

His employer Amazon also weighed in, writing: “Poppin’ and lockin’ while box droppin’”.

Leah responded to say: “This man needs a raise!”.

Viewers seemed to enjoy the clip, with one commenter writing: “You can tell when someone is a happy person. So cool!”

“He understood the assignment,” another viewer wrote.

Another joked: “Meanwhile FedEx is throwing my packages from the truck.”

Although the majority of comments were light-hearted, not everyone was quite so impressed.

“Amazon customers want drivers to do tricks like circus animals,” one TikToker wrote.

“Like they not working hard enough you’re out requesting extra dances,” another commented.

Another asked: “What possible reason would someone need these drivers to dance for them?”.

Responding to a different comment asking why she put up the sign, Leah said she wanted to see if anyone would dance so she could make them “TikTok famous”.

If you spotted a sign like this, what would you do?





