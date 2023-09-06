The misogynist trolling of Nina Agdal by Dillon Danis is continuing in the run up to his fight with Logan Paul.

Danis and Paul are going head to head in Manchester in October, which will be on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury.

The pair have clashed repeatedly on Twitter, with Danis making claims about Paul and Agdal’s private life.

Now, Danis has claimed that he possesses a picture which is capable of disrupting the pair’s relationship – and he supposedly shared it with Twitch streamer Adin Ross as part of a recent video.

The clip, which was shared by the Happy Punch page on Twitter/X, saw Danis claiming to show Ross a picture.

Ross appeared to be shocked in the clip, saying: "Bro, what the heck, bro? Now, that is beyond wild, bro. I actually feel really bad."

It’s just one example of the misogynist trolling aimed at Agdal. Over recent times, Agdal has been trending on social media due to an explicit video that people have claimed features her.

However, it has been reported that the video in question does not feature Agdal.

Drama Alert posted a picture of Agdal and Paul on Twitter, adding the caption: “Leaked explicit video of Logan Paul’s fiancé is NOT real, DramaAlert has confirmed. The video is not of Nina Agdal, but of a different girl.”

Agdal and Paul have yet to release any comment on the situation.

Danis has claimed the pair have had arguments over the MMA fighter’s recent tweets. He wrote last month: “Told Logan to his face he’s marrying a sl** and he didn’t do sh** about it.”

He added: “Had his whole team and me in there alone, shows you the kind of man he is.”

