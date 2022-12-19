Trump Jr somehow got triggered by a crossword puzzle

Donald Trump Jr accused a New York Times crossword puzzle of being anti-Semitic during the Hanukkah season, but a lot of people think his complaint was a real stretch.

On Sunday, the former president's eldest child took to Twitter to criticize the crossword puzzle.

"Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this is the crossword puzzle," Trump Jr wrote.

Attaching a photo of the crossword and its clues, Trump Jr, 44, seemingly referred to the shape of the puzzle, which had several useless squares in a diagonal form.

"Imagine what they would do to someone who did this and was not ideologically aligned with them? I’ll give them the same benefit of the doubt they would give those people… EXACTLY ZERO," he continued.

Although Trump Jr did not specifically make clear what he felt was anti-Semitic, some pointed to the pattern in the puzzle which could be interpreted as a swastika.

The photo caused some debate on Twitter with some believing the crossword obviously looked like a swastika while others thought it could have been coincidental.

Either way, people felt Trump Jr's accusation was a stretch, especially given the anti-Semitic rhetoric associated with the far-right and MAGA fans.

Trump Jr is known to cause a stir on social media. The eldest Trump often criticizes left-wing people for being inclusive or getting upset over offensive language.

Earlier this year, Trump Jr expressed outrage at the new Disney adaptation of The Little Mermaidwhere Halle Bailey will play Ariel. This marks the first time a Black actor has portrayed Ariel.

He's also diminished the severity of the Uvalde Elementary School shooting and called President Joe Biden weak for crying over the Kabul terror attacks.

Recently, he made fun of Washington Post journalists for getting laid off.

The first day of Hanukkah began on Sunday 18 December at sundown.

