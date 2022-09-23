Dream, a YouTuber with over 30 million subscribers on the platform and a Minecraft heavy hitter on Twitch, will finally reveal his face today (23 September).



The Florida-based content creator made his first YouTube upload in 2019 and has been faceless.

He's only been spotted in public wearing a mask with a drawn-on smiley face that has correlated with his identity since.

Some days ago, Dream took to his YouTube Community tab to share some details about his grand declaration.

"My next upload will be me face revealing. The mask is coming off," his post began before adding that English gamer GeorgeNotFound "is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team!"

"Then back to some epic Minecraft… (plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) so many awesome things to come. Super nervous but also incredibly excited for the future!

"I can't wait to start meeting you guys in person :)."

According to Dexerto, GeorgeNotFound revealed that he got his visa on 18 September.

And Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dream reiterated the news of his mask reveal.

"The mask is coming off… see you all very soon :)," he wrote.

The creator also took to his alternate Twitter handle, @dreamwastaken, and shared that he would visit San Diego, where he would get to meet his friends, fans, and fellow creatives.

"It feels so surreal. Love you all," Dream said.

It's unclear as to what time in the day he plans to do the reveal.

Naturally, fans and fellow gamers online are excited and eager to see the man behind the mask after all this time.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Waiting for all of hell to break loose today."

"Absolutely wild to think after like what 6-7+ years, that the Dream I've known who doesn't show his face is gonna show his face. Proud of you big dog, and much love always," added Minecrafter BoomerNA.

A third quipped: "Woah! I'm calling in sick today!"

Someone else added: "START OF A NEW ERA LETS GOOOO."

Check out other reactions about the upcoming reveal.

