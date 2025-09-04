Druski’s NASCAR stunt might be the boldest satire of the year: 'Am I cancelled?'

Comedian Druski knows how to put on a show on social media, but his latest prank may be his boldest yet.

The 30-year-old, real name Drew Desbordes, recently attended a NASCAR event in full disguise as a white Southern patriot. We're talking complete transformation: fake tan lines, a mullet, arm tattoos, a bushy beard, denim overalls, and an American flag cowboy hat.

In a skit shared with his 10 million Instagram followers, Druski appears to blend in seamlessly – belting out 'Born in the USA' from his car, clinking beers with fellow racegoers, and even sharing a cigarette with a woman perched on his lap. In a more controversial moment, he’s seen spitting at the feet of a Black man.

X/Getty Images

"That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN," Druski quipped as his caption, followed by a string of laughing and crying emojis.

The footage inevitably went viral, with one hailing it as "the highest level of performance art this generation will ever witness".

Many flocked to the clip, confessing they had no idea it was Druski behind the disguise. "Give his makeup team a raise. Holy s***," one wrote.

Another reiterated, "Whoever did the makeup, God bless you".

A third added: "The way the makeup artist ate on this look is Critical Fire. They got the sunburn and everything!"

Though not everyone saw the funny side – some accused Druski of "whitefacing", sparking backlash online.

He later addressed the controversy with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, writing: “AM I CANCELLED ?????”

Druski/Instagram

Unbothered by the backlash, Druski is seen in the clip lighting a cigarette and strolling through a studio to the sound of James Brown’s 'It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World'.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.