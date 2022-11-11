Elle Brooke held a bizarre competition where 20 of her fans had the chance to win a date with her - but the OnlyFans star ended up punching one of the contests as part of a challenge.

In the newest video "'Elle Brooke Vs 20 Guys!" on her YouTube channel, Brooke had the chance to ask the men some questions in order to narrow down the search for her future husband, and the line-up of potential dates certainly had some cheeky answers.

"I invited 20 of my fans to come and give it their best shot at trying to convince me why they should take me on a date," Brooke explained in the description.



For one of the rounds, where the presenter - in a lobster costume - said Brooke was going to show her "party trick/talent."

After a pair of boxing gloves were thrown at her to put on, the model asked: "So who's going to volunteer? I want someone's face... but I've gotta punch you in the face."

One guy named John didn't mind things taking a violent turn as he put his hand up to volunteer to take a hit.

"Oh my God, you will let me punch you in the face?" an astonished Brooke asked.

As the men chanted his name, Brooke took a swing as John glanced to the right and managed to wallop the left side of his face.

Contest John took a knock to the face from Brooke in a competition to secure a date with the OnlyFans star YouTube/Elle Brooke

"Was that a good one?" Brooke asked to which John agreed "that was good."

To get a measure of how "good" Brooke's punch was, the lobster asked John if Brooke's boxing rival Astrid Wett would have coped with the hit, John replied: "She'd be on the floor".

"It was good, it was strong," John added.

Brooke and Wett had been scheduled to fight one another in the boxing ring earlier this year but the fight ended up being called off as Wett cited safety concerns.

Before the next round, the lobster asked if any of the men wanted to opt out of the competition (channelling TV dating show Take Me Out) and it seemed the punch put off some of them as it whittled the remaining number of guys down to five.

But after proving his bravery and dedication, John had the competition in the bag (or should we say punchbag) as he won Brooke over to win the date.

