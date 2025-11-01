Tech billionaire Elon Musk – who has served in conservative US president Donald Trump’s administration, made headlines over a gesture at his inauguration many accused of being a ‘Nazi salute’, and supported far-right criminal Tommy Robinson – has made another appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, in which he claimed he’s actually a centrist.

Speaking to Rogan on an episode released on Friday, Musk said: “I think you’re a centrist. I think I’m centrist. But from the perspective of someone on the far-left, we look right-wing.

“They think anyone who’s a Republican is basically like some fascist, Nazi situation.

“The left has gone so far left that they can’t even see the centre with a telescope.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan was among those on social media doubted Musk’s claims:

Political commentator Bushra Shaikh criticised Musk as “another billionaire that just chats s*** 24/7”:

Meanwhile, former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said Musk’s remarks are “so true”:

The podcast also saw Musk predict that most content consumed by people online will be generated by artificial intelligence (AI) in five or six years, and insist that the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) he once led in Trump’s administration is “still underway”.

“It’s less publicised and they don’t have a clear person to attack anymore,” he claimed.

