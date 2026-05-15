Red squirrel kits recovering after being found alone in ditch

Two baby red squirrels are recovering in the care of wildlife experts after they were found soaking wet in a ditch.

The pair were found at the base of a tree in Oban, Argyll and Bute, on April 1 by a member of the public who alerted the Scottish SPCA.

It is thought the kits may have fallen from their nest, known as a drey, and no adult squirrel was in sight.

One of the young squirrels was thought to have an injured leg which may have been due to a fall from the drey.

The squirrels were rescued at the start of April (Scottish SPCA/PA)

The Scottish SPCA rescued the pair, which were around a month old, and they were taken to the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire.

The kits, which staff have named Fanta and Tango, were given a course of antibiotics and remain under the care of the small mammals team.

News of the rescue has been shared on the first ever Save Our Reds Day on Friday, which is part of a UK-wide campaign to protect native red squirrels and their habitats.

Scotland is home to 80% of the UK’s red squirrel population.

Molly Martin, from the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels project, said: “Red squirrels are a much-loved species here in Scotland.

“With their russet fur and tufted ears, they’re a real joy to spot when you’re out and about in our woodlands, and even in urban parks and gardens in some parts of the country.

The squirrels will be released when they are around 16 weeks old (Scottish SPCA/PA)

“We’re lucky to have around 80% of the UK’s red squirrels here, but we are at risk of losing this iconic Scottish wildlife.

“Red squirrels are under threat of being replaced by invasive non-native grey squirrels, which outcompete them for food and habitat, and can carry the deadly squirrelpox virus.

“Red squirrels are also affected by habitat loss and fragmentation, as well as climate change and road collisions.

“Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels is a partnership project dedicated to protecting and restoring populations of red squirrels across the country. We’re proud to have support from organisations such as the Scottish SPCA, as well as members of the public.”

She urged people to become involved with red squirrel conservation by reporting sightings of red and grey squirrels on the scottishsquirrels.org.uk website.

Fanta and Tango have recently been moved to the large outdoor enclosure at the rescue centre where they can continue their recovery and explore safely.

The Scottish SPCA releases red squirrels when they are around 16 weeks old as by that stage they are fully independent in the wild.

The two kits have both been microchipped which will help the charity monitor them long after they have been released.