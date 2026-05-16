Who is hosting and performing on SNL Season 51 finale tonight?

Tonight marks the Saturday Night Live Season 51 finale- so who can we expect to see on our screens this week?

The comedy sketch show is in its 51st season, and already there has been an array of hosts and musical guests. The latest season kicked off back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

The last SNL episode aired on May 9, where Matt Damon hosted, and Noah Kahan was the musical guest.

Is SNL on this week?

NBC

Yes, SNL is on this weekend (16 May) with Will Ferrell as the host and Paul McCartney as the musical guest for the season finale.

Every host and performer so far on Season 51

NBC

So far on the 51st season of the show, there have been a number of hosts and musical guests, as SNL kicked off the season back in October with host Bad Bunny and Doja Cat performing.

Following this, Amy Poehler returned for hosting duties, and Role Model made his SNL performance debut (with a cheeky cameo from Charli XCX during the song Sally, When The Wine Runs Out).

It was then a Sabrina Carpenter double bill as she both hosted and performed, then in November Miles Teller hosted with tunes from Brandi Carlie, followed by Nikki Glaser and Sombr.

We then saw Glen Powell take the hosting reins, with Olivia Dean singing two of her songs, and on December 6, was when Melissa McCarthy hosted, and Dijon performed.

It was the turn of the British as actor Josh O'Connor was on hosting duties with musical guest Lily Allen, who sang songs from new album, West End Girl.

In the last episode before Christmas, Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande hosted the show, while music icon Cher took to the stage, and it marked cast member Bowen Yang's final episode.

To kick 2026 off, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard made his hosting debut, with a performance from A$AP Rocky, and this was followed by Teyana Taylor hosting and Geese performing.

Alexander Skarsgård hosted for the first time on January 31, featuring rapper Cardi B performing "Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime" from her album, Am I the Drama?

On February 28, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie hosted for the first time, with musical guests Mumford & Sons, in the following week it was Ryan Gosling's turn to host (marking his fourth time), with Gorillaz performing.

It was double duty for Harry Styles, who returned to host for a second time on March 14 and was also the musical guest.

On April 4, where Jack Black was the host and Jack White was the musical performer.

For 11 April, we saw Colman Domingo host, with Anitta performing.

Following a break, the show returned on May 2, where Olivia Rodrigo performed double duty as host and musical guest, marking her third time on the show as a musical performer and her debut as a host.

After this, Matt Damon hosted for a third time on May 9's show and the musical guest for this episode was Noah Kahan, making it his second performance on the show.

Where can I watch SNL tonight?

SNL airs live on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and is available to stream the day after on Peacock.

Elsewhere from Indy100, SNL's Tucker Carlson parody is leaving fans in hysterics, and SNL: 5 of the biggest moments from Harry Styles’ episode.

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