Elon Musk hits back at SNL's impression of him and claims show is 'slowly dying'

Billionaire Elon Musk has reacted to a Saturday Night Live comedian doing an impersonation of him and it's safe to say he’s not happy.

In the run-up to the US presidential election, Musk became a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, doing some weird stuff at his rallies and criticising celebrities who voiced their support for rival candidate Kamala Harris.

Some of Musk’s strange antics were mocked by comedian and actor Dana Carvey on SNL and Musk wasn’t impressed.

In the cold open of the sketch show on 9 November, Carvey was dressed in what Musk wore to Trump’s Pennsylvania rally and mimicked the SpaceX CEO frantically jumping around on stage.

Carvey, mimicking Musk, said: “America’s going to be like one of my rockets: you know, they’re super cool and super fun. But there’s a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies. Ha ha ha.”

Responding to a post about Musk’s “gothic” MAGA hat making it onto SNL, Musk replied : “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won.”

He also responded to another post , arguing: “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

Replying to a third X/Twitter post about the impersonation, Musk claimed that SNL, which launched in 1975, is “dying”.

Musk claimed: “SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.

“Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.”

Musk was referencing the FCC equal time requirement that allowed the Trump campaign an ad when Harris made a surprise appearance on the show.

The post-election episode saw the SNL cast praising Trump sarcastically in an effort to stay off the president-elect’s enemy list.

