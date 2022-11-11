Elon Musk completed his lucrative purchase of Twitter on October 27th.

Since then the website has been plunged into more chaos than a Liz Truss lead government.

Firstly, racism has had a massive increase on the site due to Musk's attempt to bring 'free speech' and 'comedy' back to the platform.

The South African-born billionaire then announced that he would be introducing a new subscription-based verification system called 'Twitter Blue' where any user could pay $8 a month in order to have a blue tick on their account. This was a problem waiting to happen and since this was introduced many accounts have been posing as major brands on the network and posting nefarious things.

To combat any fake accounts or trolls posing as people an 'official' tag was added to real accounts but that has since been axed and then reintroduced again.

Musk also fired around 7,500 members of staff, some of whom were reportedly asked to come back when it was realised that they actually had pretty important jobs. However, several high-end members of Twitter have since quit with Musk now reportedly saying: "bankruptcy isn’t out of the question."

