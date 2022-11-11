Elon Musk completed his lucrative purchase of Twitter on October 27th.
Since then the website has been plunged into more chaos than a Liz Truss lead government.
Firstly, racism has had a massive increase on the site due to Musk's attempt to bring 'free speech' and 'comedy' back to the platform.
The South African-born billionaire then announced that he would be introducing a new subscription-based verification system called 'Twitter Blue' where any user could pay $8 a month in order to have a blue tick on their account. This was a problem waiting to happen and since this was introduced many accounts have been posing as major brands on the network and posting nefarious things.
To combat any fake accounts or trolls posing as people an 'official' tag was added to real accounts but that has since been axed and then reintroduced again.
Musk also fired around 7,500 members of staff, some of whom were reportedly asked to come back when it was realised that they actually had pretty important jobs. However, several high-end members of Twitter have since quit with Musk now reportedly saying: "bankruptcy isn’t out of the question."
All this in a matter of just two weeks is quite something and had inevitably led to a lot of mockery of Musk, which are ironically all on Twitter. Here are some of the best.
\u201cElon Musk being a big \u201cyou must spend every working second in my office\u201d stick in the mud\u2026\u201d— Greg Johnson (@Greg Johnson) 1668155728
\u201cElon musk is Ugly \n\nyou know this is true because this tweet says official\u201d— maia (@maia) 1668008316
\u201cElon Musk is a living and breathing argument for a 90% top tax rate\u201d— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich) 1667834002
\u201cLMFAO, Elon Musk claimed "comedy is now legal on Twitter" but now he's suspending accounts that parody him, fucking snowflake\u201d— BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f) 1667605831
\u201cElon Musk checking his texts after hurting every brand in America for $8 a month\u201d— Fifty Shades of Whey (@Fifty Shades of Whey) 1668164959
\u201cELON MUSK: From now on when the Three Stooges engage in violent slapstick they must indicate that they are engaged in violent slapstick.\u201d— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger) 1668171622
\u201cHey @elonmusk \nPhotographic proof I am not a parody and totally real\n\nLots of love \n\nJ\u201d— Jesus Christ! Actually real and in no way a parody (@Jesus Christ! Actually real and in no way a parody) 1668167035
\u201cwho knew that Elon Musk would be more incompetent than Liz Truss\u201d— dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb (@dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb) 1668168534
\u201cI haven't yet started automatically posting it anywhere, but the countdown is begin\u201d— foone\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@foone\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1667604278
\u201cThe year is 2056. Comedy is still legal, insists Elon Musk. But parody tweets must now be prefaced with users filming themselves reading out a four-minute legal disclaimer in the presence of a Twitter Blue approved lawyer.\u201d— Shashank Joshi (@Shashank Joshi) 1668163864
\u201cElon Musk broke the number 1 rule of Twitter: don\u2019t become the main character\u201d— devilette (@devilette) 1668169401
\u201cIt would have been hard to look at Twitter last month and think, \u201cI can make this an even shittier place,\u201d but Elon Musk is a visionary.\u201d— Ben Johnson (@Ben Johnson) 1668173537
\u201cElon Musk after buying Twitter \ud83d\ude2d\ud83e\udd23\n@elonmusk\u201d— \u2620SirWhoDey\u2620 (@\u2620SirWhoDey\u2620) 1668171721
\u201cElon Musk has done what the Church was unable to do all these centuries!\u201d— Happymon Jacob \u0d39\u0d3e\u0d2a\u0d4d\u0d2a\u0d3f\u0d2e\u0d4b\u0d7b \u0d1c\u0d47\u0d15\u0d4d\u0d15\u0d2c\u0d4d (@Happymon Jacob \u0d39\u0d3e\u0d2a\u0d4d\u0d2a\u0d3f\u0d2e\u0d4b\u0d7b \u0d1c\u0d47\u0d15\u0d4d\u0d15\u0d2c\u0d4d) 1668170154
\u201cNot sure about you, but I\u2019m getting my bang for buck on Twitter after @elonmusk acquiring it.\u201d— Sankalp Sharma (@Sankalp Sharma) 1668173422
\u201c@elonmusk Downfall parody video of Hitler discovering he's accidentally become Elon Musk and he's trapped running Twitter\u201d— Charlie Stross (@Charlie Stross) 1668171738
\u201cToo bad @elonmusk isn\u2019t rich enough to buy Fox News and run them into the ground too. :(\u201d— Unicorn of Love (@Unicorn of Love) 1668164194
\u201cElon Musk is the Liz Truss of Anthony Scaramuccis.\u201d— \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd55\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd56_\ud835\udd3e\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd5d (@\ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd55\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd56_\ud835\udd3e\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd5d) 1668169977
\u201cI just can't keep up with all these Twitter changes.\u201d— Steve Hogarty (@Steve Hogarty) 1668084037
\u201cElon Musk right now is like if Elmer Fudd bought a website of Bugs Bunnies\u201d— Ken(neth) (@Ken(neth)) 1667778519
\u201cMe, when Twitter finally goes down and I\u2019m forced to rebuild the vast network of beloved mutuals I\u2019ve suddenly lost\u201d— subscribe to jjdotbiz.substack.com (@subscribe to jjdotbiz.substack.com) 1667663338
\u201cno but this is X \u00c6 A-12 in the future\u201d— emma de matteo (@emma de matteo) 1667447075
\u201c"Now, Elon. I understand you've got a little story about how you once accidentally paid $44bn for a social media website."\u201d— Michael Glasper (@Michael Glasper) 1667432179
\u201cNow that Twitter Blue means that everyone can pretend to be someone else on Twitter, I can say what I like and pretend it was someone else. Let me think of something...\u201d— Richard Osman (@Richard Osman) 1668152240
\u201c"This account is verified because it\u2019s subscribed to Twitter Blue"\n\nThe account:\u201d— the Trojan War was not Helen\u2019s fault (@the Trojan War was not Helen\u2019s fault) 1668146740
\u201cWell, Twitter blue was beautiful while it lasted\u201d— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN) 1668173109
\u201ctwitter currently feeling like the delancey street mcdonalds\u201d— Desus Nice (@Desus Nice) 1668116488
\u201cElon Musk just stumbling around in a darkened room full of buttons, pressing them at random, occasionally tripping over little chunks of cheese left out to confuse him\u201d— katie spalding \ud83d\udc7b (@katie spalding \ud83d\udc7b) 1668170924
\u201chttps://t.co/0f4XTiayLx\u201d— gaming on an ultrawide (toilet) (@gaming on an ultrawide (toilet)) 1668122195
\u201cI ran the Earthworm Jim Fan Club at my school better than Elon's currently running Twitter and I was 13.\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1668169674
\u201cTwitter getting all the parody accounts to pay for blue ticks\u201d— Shutts (@Shutts) 1668160911
