A cricket match quickly became political yesterday when crowds in the stands started shouting "Boris is a w***er".
The raucous shouts came as England played India at Edgbaston in Birmingham yesterday in the fifth test match.
Footage of the crowd shouting went viral when it was posted on Twitter and at the time of writing, a video of the incident has accrued some 245,000 views.
It divided viewers, with some saying it was brilliant and a bit of fun and others saying it was an inappropriate way to behave at the sporting event.
Here is a taste of some of the reaction:
We can only speculate about what caused the crowd to become particularly emotional about the prime minister's failings yesterday, but it comes amid his latest scandal - ascertaining whether he was aware of allegations about Tory MP and former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
He has claimed he wasn't aware of allegations that complaints had been raised about Pincher in the past after he resigned last month amid allegations he groped two men when drunk, but a number of people, including former top civil servant Simon McDonald have said his account of events wasn't true.
As for the cricket, England moved to 259-3, needing 119 more on the final day, meaning they are set to win on their final day today.
We hope Johnson is pleased about that at least.
