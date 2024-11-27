Even San Marino are trolling Man City after latest disastrous Feyenoord result

The football world continues to troll Manchester City after they collapsed from 3-0 up with just over 15 minutes left to go to draw 3-3 at home to Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday (26 November) night.

That result extends City's winless streak to six across all competitions; it was the first time they avoided defeat in that run too.

Because of how dominant City have been in English football over the past few seasons, as well as winning their first Champions League crown in 2023, plenty of football fans are rejoicing at their poor run of form which has seen them lose ground in the Premier League and the race for the top eight spots in Europe's top competition, as well as crash out of the Carabao Cup.

And fresh from the giddy heights they've experienced of late, with their first ever competitive away win and promotion in the Nations League, the viral San Marino fan account has got involved, replying to a Tweet from City: "Play against us, please."

And they're not the only ones poking fun at the Premier League champions.

Domino's Tweeted: "Introducing our new dessert: the Man City Crumble."

One said: "Man City and Pep Guardiola actually didn't win a single game this month. November 2024 we will never forget you."

Another posted a meme of them "liking every Man City hate Tweet on my TL".

Paddy Power chimed in too and said: "Honestly, all jokes aside, the Man City empire has fallen and you absolutely love to see it."

And another posted a meme of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp looking sad and said: "Klopp watching Man City become s**t right after he retires."

#PepOut has even been trending, with one saying former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag "was never this bad".

"If this is literally ANY other manager, they're getting the sack," another tweeted.

And a Man City fan said: "Liverpool might actually free us from this mess, free us from this Johan dogs*** football that we are witnessing."

However others have said calls for him to be sacked are ridiculous.

